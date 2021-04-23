Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

