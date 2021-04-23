Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Raised by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

