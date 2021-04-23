Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Upgraded at Investec

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

