Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Upgraded at Investec

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About Pharos Energy
