Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Buys C$116,043.84 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$842.85 million and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

