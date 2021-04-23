Peter Kies Sells 10,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 130,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

