Personal Wealth Partners Invests $220,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day moving average is $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

