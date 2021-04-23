Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €183.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of RI stock traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €175.30 ($206.24). 458,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

