PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $146.16. 145,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

