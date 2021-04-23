People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBCT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 396,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

