Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

PEN opened at $287.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.19 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

