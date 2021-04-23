Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

