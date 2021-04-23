Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

