PDS Planning Inc Acquires 293 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

