PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Releases Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

PCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

