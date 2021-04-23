Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,164. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85.

