Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 954 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 145,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,939. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

