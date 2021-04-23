Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

