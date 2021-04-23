Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.40. 59,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.49 and its 200 day moving average is $432.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

