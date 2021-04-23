Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,618. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.