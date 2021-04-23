Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.94. 2,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 700,431 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Passage Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Passage Bio by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

