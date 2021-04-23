Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKIUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Parkland has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

