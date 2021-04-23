ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $2,302.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.48 or 1.00177073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002090 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

