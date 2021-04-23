Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.23.

Shares of POU opened at C$9.53 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -56.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

