Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $278,553.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $278,553.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

