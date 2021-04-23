Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.