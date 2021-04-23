Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.08. 49,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,985. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $498.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

