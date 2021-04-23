Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.73. 4,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.