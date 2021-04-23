Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $66.89. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,617. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

