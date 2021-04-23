Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

