Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $808.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.