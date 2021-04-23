Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $350,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,245 in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.