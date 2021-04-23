Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,574 over the last 90 days.

KYMR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

