Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 846 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW opened at $19.47 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

