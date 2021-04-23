Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,045 ($26.72). 31,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,946.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,894.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

