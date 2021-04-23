Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

