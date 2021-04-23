Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
