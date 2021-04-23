Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. 5,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,033. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.