OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $64.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

