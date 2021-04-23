Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.55 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.