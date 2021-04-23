O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $590.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $529.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.71 and a 200-day moving average of $464.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $366.18 and a 1-year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

