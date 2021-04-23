Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

