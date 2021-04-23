Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $408.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

