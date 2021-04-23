Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Shares of CDNS opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

