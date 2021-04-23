Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

