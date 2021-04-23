Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,895 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.