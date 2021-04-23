Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

