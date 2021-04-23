Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

