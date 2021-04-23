Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.