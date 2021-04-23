Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,492 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.75 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $106.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.