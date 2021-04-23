ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 3,869,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $907.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

