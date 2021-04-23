Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

EPA:ORA traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.31 ($12.13). 8,906,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.33 and a 200 day moving average of €9.96. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

